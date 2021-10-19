News

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Sean Duffy Running for Governor of Wisconsin

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement the 45th President talks about Former Wisconsin Congressman Sean Duffy and how he wants him to run for Governor.

You can read the full statement below.

Working hard to get very popular and capable Former Congressman Sean Duffy of Wisconsin to run for Governor. He would be fantastic! A champion athlete, Sean loves the people of Wisconsin, and would be virtually unbeatable. His wife, Rachel, is likewise an incredible person. They are both doing very well, so this would be a big sacrifice, but hopefully it will be a sacrifice that will be made for the Great State of Wisconsin and its wonderful, hardworking people. Run Sean, Run! (A little spin-off on the great Herschel Walker.)  

What are your thoughts America, should Duffy run?

