Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Saturday, June 25, Rally in Mendon, Illinois at 7:00PM CST

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump. The former president will be holding a rally in Mendon, Illinois on Saturday, June 25th at 7:00pm CST.

Details are below.

Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 7:00PM CDT

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, delivers remarks.

Venue:

Adams County Fairgrounds

2010 E 1250th St

Mendon, IL 62351

Timeline of Events:

8:00AM – Parking and Line Opens

2:00PM – Doors Open and Entertainment Begins

4:00PM – Pre-program Speakers Deliver Remarks

7:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

General Admission Tickets:

REGISTER HERE

Request Media Credentials:

REGISTER HERE

All requests for media credentials must be submitted by Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 5:00PM CDT.

