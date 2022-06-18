Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Saturday, June 25, Rally in Mendon, Illinois at 7:00PM CST

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump. The former president will be holding a rally in Mendon, Illinois on Saturday, June 25th at 7:00pm CST.
Details are below.
Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 7:00PM CDT
President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, delivers remarks.
Venue:
Adams County Fairgrounds
2010 E 1250th St
Mendon, IL 62351
Timeline of Events:
8:00AM – Parking and Line Opens
2:00PM – Doors Open and Entertainment Begins
4:00PM – Pre-program Speakers Deliver Remarks
7:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks
General Admission Tickets:
Request Media Credentials:
All requests for media credentials must be submitted by Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 5:00PM CDT.