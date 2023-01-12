News

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Sarah Huckabee Sanders Being Sworn in as Arkansas First Female Governor

- by Matt Couch - Leave a Comment

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the former President congratulates his former White House Press Secretary on being sworn in as the first female governor in the history of the great state of Arkansas.

Huckabee followed in her fathers footsteps, as her Dad Mike Huckabee was the longtime Arkansas governor and former presidential candidate.

She won by a landslide margin carrying a massive amount of votes and winning 63% to 35% over Democrat Chris Jones.

You can read the full statement below.

Women’s One Nation Under God V-Neck T-Shirt available at FaithNFreedoms.com

CONGRATULATIONS to Sarah Huckabee Sanders on being sworn in today as the first female Governor of the GREAT STATE of ARKANSAS. She is a fantastic person and will be a truly incredible Governor.

In the Trump Administration, Sarah was highly skilled, and respected by all. Her mother Janet, and father, Governor Mike, are very proud parents, and they would like nothing more than to see her do even better than Mike—not easy! Bryan, Scarlett, William, and George will make the people of Arkansas very proud. Go to it, Sarah!

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you! 

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

Related Posts

One of the Greatest Ever: Legendary British Guitar Player Jeff Beck Passes Away at 78

Mom Blames Covid Vaccine and Government After Son Develops Blood Clots in His Brain Just 9 Days Following Jab

JUST IN: SECOND BATCH of Classified Documents Found by Biden Aides

About Matt Couch

View all posts by Matt Couch →

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments