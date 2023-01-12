Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Sarah Huckabee Sanders Being Sworn in as Arkansas First Female Governor

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the former President congratulates his former White House Press Secretary on being sworn in as the first female governor in the history of the great state of Arkansas.

Huckabee followed in her fathers footsteps, as her Dad Mike Huckabee was the longtime Arkansas governor and former presidential candidate.

She won by a landslide margin carrying a massive amount of votes and winning 63% to 35% over Democrat Chris Jones.

You can read the full statement below.

CONGRATULATIONS to Sarah Huckabee Sanders on being sworn in today as the first female Governor of the GREAT STATE of ARKANSAS. She is a fantastic person and will be a truly incredible Governor.

In the Trump Administration, Sarah was highly skilled, and respected by all. Her mother Janet, and father, Governor Mike, are very proud parents, and they would like nothing more than to see her do even better than Mike—not easy! Bryan, Scarlett, William, and George will make the people of Arkansas very proud. Go to it, Sarah!

