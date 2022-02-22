News

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Russia and Ukraine

Matt Couch February 22, 2022 No Comments

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement the 45th President addresses the looming Russian invasion into Ukraine.

You can read the full statement below.

5 8 votes
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments