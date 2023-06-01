Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Ron DeSantis

“Ron DeSantis is unelectable because he doesn’t have the experience or the strength to stand up to special interest insiders. I support President Trump for countless reasons, and one of them is because he’s won the White House before and he will do it again.” – Tim Cahill, New Hampshire State Representative

Poll after poll has shown that New Hampshire Republicans simply aren’t buying Ron DeSantis’ phony attempt to whitewash his record as an ‘America Second’ career politician, who has pushed to destroy Social Security and Medicare, off-shore New Hampshire jobs to China, and raise taxes on the people of the Granite State.

Ron DeSantis Voted To Raise Your Taxes

In Congress, DeSantis cosponsored the so-called “Fair Tax Act” three times —in 2013 , in 2015 , and in 2017 — which called for a new 23% national sales tax.

The Tax Policy Center found that Ron DeSantis’ “Fair Tax Act,” would have raised taxes on working, middle-class families.

Under DeSantis’ plan, 90% of earners would see a tax hike.

DeSantis’ proposed “Fair Tax” would have added trillions to deficits over 10 years.

WATCH: Ron DeSantis Tried to Raise Your Taxes

Ron DeSantis Voted To Outsource American Jobs

In 2014, DeSantis voted to block companies who wish to bring back American jobs from claiming a tax credit worth 20% of expenses related to moving back to the United States.

That same year, DeSantis voted to allow companies that outsource American jobs to still receive lucrative government contracts. President Trump has promised to block any company which outsources jobs to China from receiving government contracts.

In Congress, Ron DeSantis opposed President Trump’s America First trade agenda, which leveled the playing field for American workers and businesses and forced China to buy more American made goods.

DeSantis’ Disastrous Trade Record

In 2015 , DeSantis voted to grant President Obama fast-track authority for trade bills submitted to congress, including TPP.

In 2015 , DeSantis voted against treating currency undervaluation as an illegal subsidy, which would have directly targeted China.

Unlike DeSantis, President Trump called out China for taking advantage of the United States through currency manipulation.

In 2018, DeSantis claimed, “I’m not somebody that advocates tariffs.”

DeSantis Has Made It Clear That He Won’t Protect The United States On The World Stage

In 2014 , DeSantis voted for legislation authorizing $70 million in aid to Ukraine.

In 2015, DeSantis was critical of the Obama administration for not sending lethal aid to Ukraine.

In March 2023, DeSantis characterized Russia’s war in Ukraine as a “territorial dispute,” but later clarified and called Putin a war criminal .

DeSantis Tried To Destroy Social Security & Medicare

DeSantis has voted not to protect Medicare and Social Security for New Hampshire’s seniors.

As a congressman, DeSantis voted to raise the eligibility age to 70 to receive full Social Security benefits—in 2013 , in 2014 , and in 2015 .

Before DeSantis was even elected to Congress, he said it was “necessary to make reforms ” to Social Security.

On DeSantis’ first day in Congress, he called “ to restructure some of these entitlements ,” such as Social Security.

In Congress, DeSantis voted twice to cut Medicare benefits in 2015 and 2017 .

A disciple of Paul Ryan, DeSantis said in one interview, “I would embrace proposals like Paul Ryan offered, and other people have offered, that are going to provide some market forces in there, more consumer choice, and make it so that it’s not just basically a system that’s just going to be bankrupt when you have new people coming into it.”

WATCH: Ron DeSantis Calls To Restructure Social Security and Medicare

Under President Trump, New Hampshire Was Roaring Back Across All Sectors

President Trump Delivered Jobs And Economic Prosperity To New Hampshire

In April 2018, Hitchiner Manufacturing Co. announced a $50 million expansion of its New Hampshire operations with the construction of a new facility.

In December 2020, MilliporeSigma announced that it would add 275 manufacturing jobs and invest $22 million to expand its Jaffrey facility by 22,000 square feet.

Real median household income in New Hampshire increased by $9,454 from 2017 to 2020 to the highest level on record .

President Trump Took Bold Action To Make New Hampshire Safer

From the 12-month period ending in January 2017 to the 12-month period ending in January 2021, drug overdose deaths in New Hampshire decreased by 15%, according to the CDC’s provisional data.

President Trump secured $6 billion in new funding to address the opioid crisis.

President Trump signed defense bills providing over $25 million to support New Hampshire’s Army National Guard. This includes $7.1 million in 2018 for Pease KC-46A ADAL Airfield Pavements and Hydrant Systems in Pease, $12 million in 2019 for the Pembroke National Guard Readiness Center, and $5.9 million in 2020 for the Concord National Guard Readiness Center.

On President Trump’s last day in office , GDP was growing at 6.3 percent, inflation was 1.4 percent, the price of gasoline was $2.39 a gallon.

President Trump created 7 million new jobs —triple the projections. These new high-paying jobs led to the lowest unemployment rate in nearly 50 years. Income rose in every single metropolitan area for the first time in three decades.

President Trump Will Deliver Again For New Hampshire

Last month, thousands of grassroots supporters from across New Hampshire joined President Trump in Manchester, New Hampshire. President Trump announced endorsements from 49 members of the New Hampshire Legislature.

In May, President Trump participated in a New Hampshire Town Hall with CNN and smashed expectations. President Trump’s Town Hall ratings were 5x higher than a typical night . President Trump received big cheers and support from the Town Hall audience with his response on how to lower energy costs: ‘ Drill Baby, Drill .’

The New Hampshire Journal praised President Trump’s CNN Town Hall , calling it a “TKO.”

President Trump vowed to stop the war in Ukraine in 24 hours: “I want everyone to stop dying.”

President Trump will always protect New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary .

President Trump will protect Medicare and Social Security for New Hampshire’s seniors.

President Trump has said that “under no circumstances should Republicans vote to cut a single penny from Medicare or Social Security.”

President Trump will end the invasion of our southern border and has declared war on the dangerous drug cartels just as he destroyed the ISIS caliphate.

President Trump has promised to end Joe Biden’s War on American Energy and immediately begin expediting construction of a new natural gas pipeline to New England.

President Trump’s plan to unleash American energy will lower New Hampshire’s energy prices down from among the highest in the nation.

