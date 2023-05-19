News

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Ron DeSantis ‘Shadow Campaign Tour in New Hampshire’

Mar-a-Lago, FL—  As Ron DeSantis continues his shadow campaign tour in New Hampshire, here’s what you need to know:

Poll After Poll Shows New Hampshire Republicans Overwhelmingly Support President Trump

According to a recent  Emerson College poll , President Trump holds a 41-point lead in the GOP primary in New Hampshire.

58%  President Donald J. Trump

17%  DeSantis 

7%     Sununu

6%     Haley

4%    Pence 

President Trump Achieved Historic Results for New Hampshire

Under Joe Biden, gas prices are  53% higher  in New Hampshire than they were in December 2020. 

New Hampshire now has the  second highest electricity costs  in the country.

New Hampshire’s labor force participation rate  dropped in March  and is nearly three percentage points lower than its pre-pandemic level.

8,500 fewer people in New Hampshire are employed now than before the pandemic. 

During the Trump administration, New Hampshire’s labor force reached a record high level. 

A record number of people were employed in New Hampshire during the Trump administration.

President Trump will unleash the production of domestic energy resources, reduce the soaring price of gasoline, diesel and natural gas, promote energy security for our friends around the world, eliminate the socialist Green New Deal and ensure the United States is never again at the mercy of a foreign supplier of energy.

President Trump’s vision for America’s economic revival is lower taxes, bigger paychecks, and more jobs for American workers.

While Ron DeSantis has proposed destroying Social Security and Medicare, President Donald J. Trump has always protected America’s seniors and has committed to protecting Social Security and Medicare.

Trump 2024 New Hampshire Elected Leadership Team

The Honorable Bruce Breton

The Honorable Lou Gargiulo          

Representative Kimberly Abare, Hillsborough District 1

Representative Louise Andrus, Merrimack District 5

Representative Glenn Bailey, Strafford District 2                         

Representative Harry Bean, Belknap District 6

Representative Jacob Brouillard, Rockingham District 1

Representative Claudine Burnham, Strafford District 2

Representative Tim Cahill, Rockingham District 4

Representative Jose Cambrils, Merrimack District 4

Representative Ron Dunn, Rockingham District 16

Representative Tracy Emerick, Rockingham District 29

Representative Keith Erf, Hillsborough District 28

Representative Larry Gagne, Hillsborough District 16

Representative Ted Gorski, Hillsborough District 2

Representative Gerald Griffin, Hillsborough District 42

Representative Tina Harley, Rockingham District 30

Representative Juliet Harvey-Bolia, Belknap District 3

Representative Gregory Hill, Merrimack District 2

Representative Thomas Kaczynski, Strafford District 5

Representative Diane Kelley, Hillsborough District 32

Representative Stephen Kennedy, Hillsborough District 13

Representative Aboul Khan, Rockingham District 30

Representative John Leavitt, Merrimack District 10

Representative Nikki McCarter, Belknap District 8

Representative Valerie McDonnell, Rockingham District 25

Representative Charles Melvin, Rockingham District 20

Representative Dave Nagel, Belknap District 6

Representative Kristine Perez, Rockingham District 16

Representative Joseph Pitre, Strafford District 1

Representative Tom Ploszaj, Belknap District 1

Representative John Potucek, Rockingham District 13

Representative Kevin Pratt, Rockingham District 4

Representative Arlene Quaratiello, Rockingham District 18

Representative Andrew Renzullo, Hillsborough District 13

Representative Jennifer Rhodes, Cheshire District 17

Representative Terry Roy, Rockingham District 31

Representative John Sellers, Grafton District 18

Representative Vanessa Sheehan, Hillsborough District 43

Representative Lisa Smart, Belknap District 2

Representative James Spillane, Rockingham District 2

Representative Jonathan Stone, Sullivan District 8

Representative James Summers, Rockingham District 20 

Representative Jeffrey Tenczar, Hillsborough District 1

Representative Paul Terry, Belknap District 7

Representative Dick Thackston, Cheshire District 12

Representative Jordan Ulery, Hillsborough District 13

Representative Lilli Walsh, Rockingham District 15

Representative Kenneth Weyler, Rockingham District 14

Representative Robert Wherry, Hillsborough District 13

Representative Clayton Wood, Merrimack District 13

