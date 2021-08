The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President hammers RINO’s in the United States Senate for siding with the “Radical Democrats” and giving them a big win by caving on infrastructure.

You can read the full statement below.

Are you tired of the pathetic Republicans constantly caving to the Democrats?

4.5 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...