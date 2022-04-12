Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Radical Left Democrats in Congress and the Unselect Committee

The following is a statement form the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement the 45th President takes aim at the Unselect Committee for Jan 6 and the “Radical Left Democrats in Congress.”

You can read the full statement below:

So the Radical Left Democrats in Congress and the Unselect Committee continue to seek the destruction of lives of very good people, but have no interest in going after the criminals and thugs who cheated like mad dogs on the 2020 Presidential Election. All the evidence is in and conclusive, but they, and the Fake News Media, refuse to look at or report it. They call it the Big Lie, but the Big Lie is the exact opposite—they are the liars, they are the cheaters, and they are the ones who are destroying our Country at the Voting Booths, the Borders, the Gas Stations, with our Military, our Vets, Foreign Relations, and everywhere else!

