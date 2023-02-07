Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Pulitzer Board Rescinding Awards to Washington Post and New York Times

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President addresses the Pulitzer board not rescinding awards to The New York Times and Washington Post over stories about him that have now been proven false.

The panel awarded Pulitzer Prizes to the New York Times and Washington Post for reporting related to the now discredited Trump-Russia collusion narrative.

The panel is now facing scrutiny following a publication of a four-part series in the Columbia Journalism Review (CJR) documenting the establishment media pillars’ lapses from their claimed journalistic standards.

You can read the full statement below:

The Pulitzer Board should have long ago rescinded awards given to the Washington Compost (known to some as the Washington Post) & the Failing NY Times for their fake stories on the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax. However, Pulitzer refuses to do the right thing! The Hoax has now been further exposed by the devastating, irrefutable piece in the Columbia Journalism Review, and Pulitzer has no comment. I am suing the Pulitzer Board to set the record straight and continue fighting for TRUTH in America!

In response to a request for comment on the CJR series, Pulitzer Prize Administrator Majorie Miller wrote, “Due to pending litigation regarding these matters, I am not able to comment on the story.”

The board had reportedly agreed to conduct a review, but concluded, “No passages or headlines, contentions or assertions in any of the winning submissions were discredited by facts that emerged subsequent to the conferral of the prizes.”

The amount Trump is seeking in damages was not specified.

“On the facts known to Defendants at the time these reviews were allegedly conducted, it would have been impossible that a single objective, thorough and independent review would have reached such a conclusion, much less two,” the lawsuit read. “Defendants knew this and published the Pulitzer Statement anyway.”

The following is from Just the News:

Just the News reached out to the New York Times and Washington Post for general comment on the CJR story and the status of their Pulitzer Prizes. The Post responded with the following statement:

“We are proud of our coverage of the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 campaign, including our stories that were awarded the Pulitzer Prize for furthering the nation’s understanding of this consequential period,” Vice President of Communications Shani George declared. “We approached this line of coverage with care and a great sense of responsibility. On the few occasions in which new information emerged that caused us to reexamine past reporting, we did so forthrightly.”

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



