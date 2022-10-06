Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Oct 8 Rally in Minden, Nevada

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will be joined by endorsed candidates and other special guests on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Minden, NV.

This Save America rally is a continuation of President Trump’s unprecedented effort to advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters and highlighting America First candidates and causes.

Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 7:00PM PDT

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, delivers remarks in support of endorsed candidates and special guests Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Republican Nominee for Governor of Nevada, Adam Laxalt, Republican Nominee for U.S. Senate in Nevada, and the entire Nevada Trump Ticket.

Venue:

Minden-Tahoe Airport

1146 Airport Road

Minden, NV 89423

Newly Announced Special Guest Speakers:

Mr. Stavros Anthony, Republican Nominee for Lieutenant Governor of Nevada

Mr. Jim Marchant, Republican Nominee for Secretary of State of Nevada

Ms. Sigal Chattah, Republican Nominee for Attorney General of Nevada

Ms. Michele Fiore, Republican Nominee for State Treasurer of Nevada

Mr. Andy Matthews, Republican Nominee for State Controller of Nevada

Mr. Sam Peters, Republican Nominee for U.S. Representative for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District

Chairman Michael McDonald, Chairman of the Nevada Republican Party

Mr. Jesse Law, Chairman of the Clark County Republican Party and Former Trump Victory Election Day Operations Chair

Ambassador Ric Grenell, Former Acting Director of National Intelligence and Former U.S. Ambassador to Germany

Kash Patel, Former Chief of Staff to the Department of Defense for President Donald J. Trump

Previously Announced Special Guest Speakers:

Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Republican Nominee for Governor of Nevada

Mr. Adam Laxalt, Republican Nominee for U.S. Senate in Nevada

Rep. Mark Amodei, U.S. Representative for Nevada’s 2nd Congressional District

Timeline of Events:

8:00AM – Parking Lots, Vendor Row, and Registration Open

2:00PM – Doors Open

4:00PM – Special Guest Speakers Deliver Remarks

7:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Entertainment and Concessions will be available throughout the day!

General Admission Tickets:

REGISTER HERE

Request Media Credentials:

REGISTER HERE

All requests for media credentials must be submitted by Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 5:00PM PDT.

