Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Oct 8 Rally in Minden, Nevada

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will be joined by endorsed candidates and other special guests on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Minden, NV.
This Save America rally is a continuation of President Trump’s unprecedented effort to advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters and highlighting America First candidates and causes.
Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 7:00PM PDT
President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, delivers remarks in support of endorsed candidates and special guests Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Republican Nominee for Governor of Nevada, Adam Laxalt, Republican Nominee for U.S. Senate in Nevada, and the entire Nevada Trump Ticket.
Venue:
Minden-Tahoe Airport
1146 Airport Road
Minden, NV 89423
Newly Announced Special Guest Speakers:
Mr. Stavros Anthony, Republican Nominee for Lieutenant Governor of Nevada
Mr. Jim Marchant, Republican Nominee for Secretary of State of Nevada
Ms. Sigal Chattah, Republican Nominee for Attorney General of Nevada
Ms. Michele Fiore, Republican Nominee for State Treasurer of Nevada
Mr. Andy Matthews, Republican Nominee for State Controller of Nevada
Mr. Sam Peters, Republican Nominee for U.S. Representative for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District
Chairman Michael McDonald, Chairman of the Nevada Republican Party
Mr. Jesse Law, Chairman of the Clark County Republican Party and Former Trump Victory Election Day Operations Chair
Ambassador Ric Grenell, Former Acting Director of National Intelligence and Former U.S. Ambassador to Germany
Kash Patel, Former Chief of Staff to the Department of Defense for President Donald J. Trump
Previously Announced Special Guest Speakers:
Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Republican Nominee for Governor of Nevada
Mr. Adam Laxalt, Republican Nominee for U.S. Senate in Nevada
Rep. Mark Amodei, U.S. Representative for Nevada’s 2nd Congressional District
Timeline of Events:
8:00AM – Parking Lots, Vendor Row, and Registration Open
2:00PM – Doors Open
4:00PM – Special Guest Speakers Deliver Remarks
7:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks
Entertainment and Concessions will be available throughout the day!
General Admission Tickets:
Request Media Credentials:
All requests for media credentials must be submitted by Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 5:00PM PDT.
You can support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot
I am presently raising another $33,000 or many months from home by doing terribly honest and easy on-line sports activities from home. The month comes from this interest at home.~”ec50~ i’m currently interacting in short throughout this interest and creating plenty of cash online victimization the usable helpful resource of by using the balance at intervals
the given stats system… https://fixjob11.blogspot.com