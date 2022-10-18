Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Oct 22 Rally in Robstown, Texas

The following is a statement from the office of the 45th President of the United States of America:

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will be joined by endorsed candidates, members of the Texas congressional delegation and other special guests on Saturday, October 22, 2022, in Robstown, TX.

Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 7:00PM CDT

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, delivers remarks in support of his unprecedented effort to advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters and highlighting the slate of 33-0 Trump Endorsed America First candidates in the Great State of Texas.

Venue:

Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds

1213 Terry Shamsie Blvd.

Robstown, TX 78380

Special Guest Speakers:

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, Lieutenant Governor of Texas

Attorney General Ken Paxton, Attorney General of Texas

Rep. Michael Cloud, U.S. Representative for Texas’ 27th Congressional District

Mr. Tom Homan, Former Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Mr. Brandon Judd, President of the National Border Patrol Council

Timeline of Events:

8:00AM – Parking Lots, Vendor Row Open

11:00AM – Registration Tables Open

2:00PM – Doors Open

4:00PM – Special Guest Speakers Deliver Remarks

7:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Entertainment and Concessions will be available throughout the day!

General Admission Tickets:

REGISTER HERE

Request Media Credentials:

REGISTER HERE

All requests for media credentials must be submitted by Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 5:00PM CDT.

