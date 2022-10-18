Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Oct 22 Rally in Robstown, Texas

The following is a statement from the office of the 45th President of the United States of America:
President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will be joined by endorsed candidates, members of the Texas congressional delegation and other special guests on Saturday, October 22, 2022, in Robstown, TX.
Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 7:00PM CDT
President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, delivers remarks in support of his unprecedented effort to advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters and highlighting the slate of 33-0 Trump Endorsed America First candidates in the Great State of Texas.
Venue:
Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds
1213 Terry Shamsie Blvd.
Robstown, TX 78380
Special Guest Speakers:
Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, Lieutenant Governor of Texas
Attorney General Ken Paxton, Attorney General of Texas
Rep. Michael Cloud, U.S. Representative for Texas’ 27th Congressional District
Mr. Tom Homan, Former Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Mr. Brandon Judd, President of the National Border Patrol Council
Timeline of Events:
8:00AM – Parking Lots, Vendor Row Open
11:00AM – Registration Tables Open
2:00PM – Doors Open
4:00PM – Special Guest Speakers Deliver Remarks
7:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks
Entertainment and Concessions will be available throughout the day!
General Admission Tickets:
Request Media Credentials:
All requests for media credentials must be submitted by Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 5:00PM CDT.
Support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon