Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Oct 1 Rally in Michigan

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will be joined by endorsed candidates and other special guests on Saturday, October 1, 2022, in Warren, MI.

This Save America rally is a continuation of President Trump’s unprecedented effort to advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters and highlighting America First candidates and causes.

Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 7:00PM EDT

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, delivers remarks in support of the entire Michigan Trump Ticket including endorsed candidates and special guests Tudor Dixon, Republican Nominee for Governor of the State of Michigan, Matthew DePerno, Republican Nominee for Attorney General of the State of Michigan and Kristina Karamo, Republican Nominee for Secretary of State of the State of Michigan.

Venue:

Macomb County Community College Sports & Expo Center

14500 Twelve Mile Road

Warren, MI 48088

Special Guest Speakers:

Ms. Tudor Dixon, Republican Nominee for Governor of Michigan

Mr. Matthew DePerno, Republican Nominee for Attorney General of Michigan

Ms. Kirstina Karamo, Republican Nominee for Secretary of State of Michigan

Mr. John James, Republican Nominee for U.S. Representative for Michigan’s 10th Congressional District

Timeline of Events:

8:00AM – Parking Lots, Vendor Row, and Registration Open

2:00PM – Doors Open

4:00PM – Special Guest Speakers Deliver Remarks

7:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Entertainment and Concessions will be available throughout the day!

General Admission Tickets:

REGISTER HERE

Request Media Credentials:

REGISTER HERE

All requests for media credentials must be submitted by Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 5:00PM EDT.

