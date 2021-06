The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the former President unloads on the state of New York for suspending the law license of former mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

For those that aren’t aware, the state of New York suspended Giuliani’s law license Thursday morning because of his remarks about a stolen election. Apparently free speech is now illegal in New York.

You can read the full statement below.

5 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...