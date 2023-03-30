News

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on New York Grand Jury Indicting Him

- by Matt Couch - Leave a Comment

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump regarding the indictment on Thursday afternoon by a New York liberal Grand Jury.

You can read the full statement below.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you! 

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

Related Posts

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Says He WILL NOT Allow Trump to be Extradited from Florida to New York by Manhattan DA After Grand Jury Invites Top Presidential Candidate

BREAKING: President Donald J. Trump Indicted by Liberal New York Grand Jury on Stormy Daniels Hush Money Case

The Psyop That’s Suckering Many Conservatives

About Matt Couch

View all posts by Matt Couch →

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments