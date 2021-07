The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

As you know by now, almost 150,000 practice/dummy ballots were counted in the latest New York City Mayor primary race. President Trump has sounded off and used his humor as well.

The 45th President compares the New York City Election to the General Election, and says even as messed up as it was, it’s still better than the General Election in 2020.

Read the full statement below.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...