Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on New York Attorney General Letitia James and the Democratic Party

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

This is just a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt of all time, by a failed Attorney General, who continues to use her office for political gain following a disastrous and embarrassing attempt to run for Governor, in which she only received a 3% approval rating, and was forced to drop out of the race by her own party, in disgrace. This Democrat prosecutorial misconduct began the second I came down the escalator in Trump Tower, and has continued in an attempt to silence a President who is leading in every single poll. Never before has this happened to another President, and it is an absolute violation of my civil rights. As President I had two jobs—to run our Country well, and to survive. I’ve been investigated by the Democrats more than Billy the Kid, Jesse James, and Al Capone, combined. This has been going on for years, and in all cases, I have been innocent. After having survived so many investigations, numerous people have said to me, “You must be the cleanest person alive. Nobody else could have survived this.” But how do I get my reputation back as this unfair persecution endlessly continues?

Letitia James is no longer working as Attorney General, she is an operative for the Democrat Party in a political prosecution. New York has been through hell, and she is an embarrassment to our legal system. James uses her office for political gain, while New York crime is up over 50 percent, a bigger increase than any other place in the Nation. Much of it is violent crime—murder, rape, and drug trafficking (which is at the highest level ever).

When will the Witch Hunt against a popular former President, who had our Country Energy Independent, with no Inflation, a strong Southern Border, and no Wars (such as that which is now raging uncontrollably in Ukraine), who rebuilt our Military (including Space Force), cut Taxes, Regulations, and so much more, ever end. When will horrible and unfair political harassment and persecution in our Country finally be over. Instead, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

5 3 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...