The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

The 45th President is congratulating Dinesh D’Souza, and all of the incredible patriots at True the Vote in their work on the movie “2000 Miles” exposing election fraud.

You can read the full statement below:

4.5 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...