News

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Nation Being More Susceptible to Terror Threats

Matt Couch September 14, 2021 1 Comment

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President discusses that our nation is far more susceptible to terror threats and terror groups than ever before.

With the debacle in Afghanistan, police officers quitting at a record pace, southern border wide open, the former President is 100% right.

Read the full statement below.

5 2 votes
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Julie Gloeckner
Julie Gloeckner
3 hours ago

I just pray that all of this horror show ends soon before there is nothing left to fight for.

0
Reply