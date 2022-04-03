Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Morning Joe and Mika’s Low Ratings (HILARIOUS)

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement the 45th President of the United States is hammering Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough and his wife Mika for their take on the Russia/Ukraine saga, Hunter Biden, and more.

You can read the full statement below.

I hear that VERY low-rated “Morning Joe” and his psycho wife, Mika, think that I should not be asking Russia what the $3.5 million that Hunter and Joe got from the Mayor of Moscow’s wife was for. In time, Russia may be willing to give that information. The Fake News is also saying I called Putin a “genius,” when actually, and to be precise, I called his build-up on the Ukraine Border before the war started genius because I assumed he would be easily able to negotiate a great deal for Russia. The U.S. and NATO would agree to give Russia what they wanted. Unfortunately, and tragically, Putin went too far, acting on the WEAK Foreign Policy of the Biden Administration. The Fake News said I called him a genius during the war. No, I was describing the great negotiating posture he had prior to the unfortunate decision to enter Ukraine and fight. There was nothing “genius” about that!

