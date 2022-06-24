Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Mitch McConnell’s Push for GOP Senators to Vote for Gun Control

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement made on Truth Social, the 45th President is hammering Mitch McConnell and RINO Republicans that are pushing for gun control measures against American citizens.

Mitch McConnell’s push for Republican Senators to vote for Gun Control will be the final straw. Just like he gave away the Debt Ceiling and got NOTHING in return, or handed the Dems a great sound bite and victory with the Infrastructure Bill, which is actually all about the Green New Deal, he is now forcing approval of the FIRST STEP IN TAKING AWAY YOUR GUNS! Republican Senators SHOULD NOT VOTE FOR THIS CAREER ENDING BILL!!!

Are there really 14 Republican Senators that are willing to start the “TAKE YOUR GUNS AWAY” movement? If this Bill is passed, what will be next? Will be very hard to stop! How many of the 14 Senators are up for re-election in 2022? That’s what I thought!

The deal on “Gun Control” currently being structured and pushed in the Senate by the Radical Left Democrats, with the help of Mitch McConnell, RINO Senator John Cornyn of Texas, and others, will go down in history as the first step in the movement to TAKE YOUR GUNS AWAY. Republicans, be careful what you wish for!!!

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...