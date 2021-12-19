Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Mitch McConnell Giving Dems Everything

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement the 45th President hammers Mitch McConnell, minority leader of the Senate for giving the Democrats everything. The former president is right, McConnell is caving to absolutely anything and everything.

You can read the full statement below.

Mitch McConnell is giving the Democrats victory on everything. What is wrong with this Broken Old Crow? He’s hurting the Republican Senators and the Republican Party. When will they vote him out of Leadership? He didn’t have the guts to play the Debt Ceiling card, which would have given the Republicans a complete victory on virtually everything. The Dems were ready to fold! Watch, they will use the Debt Ceiling against us at their first opportunity, and they won’t fold. It will not be pretty. GET RID OF MITCH!

