Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Michigan Rally Oct 1, 2022

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump on his upcoming rally in Michigan on October 1, 2022.

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a rally in Warren, Michigan on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 7:00PM EDT.

Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 7:00PM EDT

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, delivers remarks in support of the entire Michigan Trump Ticket including endorsed candidates and special guests Tudor Dixon, Republican Nominee for Governor of the State of Michigan, Matthew DePerno, Republican Nominee for Attorney General of the State of Michigan and Kristina Karamo, Republican Nominee for Secretary of State of the State of Michigan.

Venue:

Macomb County Community College Sports & Expo Center

14500 Twelve Mile Road

Warren, MI 48088

Timeline of Events:

8:00AM – Parking Lots, Vendor Row, and Registration Open

2:00PM – Doors Open

4:00PM – Special Guest Speakers Deliver Remarks

7:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Entertainment and Concessions will be available throughout the day!

General Admission Tickets:

REGISTER HERE

Request Media Credentials:

REGISTER HERE

All requests for media credentials must be submitted by Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 5:00PM EDT.

