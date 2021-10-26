Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Low-Polling Liz Cheney (19%)

The following statement is from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President addresses the low poll numbers of RINO Liz Cheney.

You can read the full statement below.

Low-polling Liz Cheney (19%) is actually very bad news for the Democrats, people absolutely cannot stand her as she fights for the people that have decimated her and her father for many years. She is a smug fool, and the great State of Wyoming, together with the Republican Party, fully understands her act. To look at her is to despise her. Hopefully she will continue down this unsustainable path and she will soon be gone!

