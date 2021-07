The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President hammers loser RINO Liz Cheney.

He also touches base on Crazy Nancy Pelosi, and the Wyoming House Primary.

Read the full statement below.

4.8 5 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...