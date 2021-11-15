Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Liz Cheney’s Horrific Ratings

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President of the United States hammers Liz Cheney and her horrific 19% approval rating in Wyoming.

Trump also mentions how she caved easily to the crime of the century and joined the Democrats in crying RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA..

You can read the full statement below.

With an approval rating at 19% in Wyoming, people are wise to Liz Cheney. She is a threat to Free and Fair elections, which are the cornerstone of our Country, because she caved so easily on the Crime of the Century. She is happy to join the Democrats in the Unselect Committee (the next RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA Hoax), and spread more of their lies. Cheney is far more unpopular than her father, who just lost his position as the least popular Vice President in American history to Kamala Harris. Democrats would never put up with a Liz Cheney in their ranks. If we had a Free and Fair media, instead of a corrupt media, those election results would never have been allowed to happen. The proof of irregularities and fraud is massive!

What are your thoughts America?

