The following is a statement by the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. In the following statement, the 45th President addresses Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and more.

Murkowski is one who consistently voted against Trump, as well as conservative issues while being in office.

You can read the full statement below as Trump hammers Murkowski over costing Alaskans billions of dollars.

