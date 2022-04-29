Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Leaked Text Messages by Jan 6 Committee

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President addresses the leaked text messages from his Chief of Staff Mark Meadows who were obviously leaked by the corrupt January 6 Unselect Committee.

Read the full statement below:

I immediately call for the release of all text messages sent to and from Barack Obama’s Chief of Staff during their attempt to overturn the 2016 Presidential Election. They spied on my campaign, they spied on my transition team, and they even spied on the White House while I was in the Oval Office. They did everything they could to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power, and stop the “Will of the People” with their Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, Mueller Scam, and more. I wonder what the texts would reveal? Unlike my Chief of Staff, which show patriotic Americans concerned about illegal and massive Election Fraud in 2020, I say bad things would be revealed.

