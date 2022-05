The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement the 45th President addresses that Kathy Barnett has many unexplained things in her past and that Dr. Oz is the candidate that can win the U.S. Senate in a Pennsylvania.

You can read the full statement below:

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...