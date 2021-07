The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump on the July 27 elections in Texas.

In the following statement, the 45th President encourages his supporters to vote for Susan Wright, her late husband Ron Wright was also a congressman.

Trump says she is Pro-Life, Pro-Second Amendment, and wants free and fair elections.

Read the full statement below.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...