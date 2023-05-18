Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on John Durham’s Investigation on Origins of Trump-Russia Collusion Hoax

Mar-a-Lago, FL – After four years of investigating the origins of the Trump-Russia collusion hoax, Special Counsel John Durham’s report released yesterday is a damning indictment of the Obama-Biden White House, DOJ, and intelligence community’s interference in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections. The same gameplan is now being run by the Deep State to unjustly influence the 2024 election and prevent Americans from returning President Trump to the White House.

BOMBSHELL: Obama Admin Had No ‘Actual Evidence’ Of Collusion By Trump When It Launched Crossfire Hurricane Investigation

The Federalist

“The Obama administration possessed no real evidence that then-candidate Donald Trump colluded with Russian government officials when it launched its investigation into the Trump campaign leading up to the 2016 election, according to a new bombshell report.”

Durham report sharply criticizes FBI’s 2016 Trump campaign probe

Washington Post

“The FBI’s handling of key aspects of the case was “seriously deficient,” Durham wrote, causing the agency “severe reputational harm.” That failure could have been prevented if FBI employees hadn’t embraced “seriously flawed information” and instead followed their “own principles regarding objectivity and integrity,” the report said.

As examples of confirmation bias by the FBI, Durham cites: the FBI decision to go forward with the probe despite “a complete lack of information from the Intelligence Community that corroborated the hypothesis upon which the Crossfire Hurricane investigation was predicated”; agents ignoring information that exonerated key suspects in the case; and the FBI being unable to corroborate “a single substantive allegation” in a dossier of Trump allegations compiled by British former spy Christopher Steele.”

John Durham releases final report, concludes FBI had no verified intel when it opened probe on Trump

Just the News

“Based on the review of Crossfire Hurricane and related intelligence activities, we concluded the Department and the FBI failed to uphold their important mission of strict fidelity to the law in connection with certain events and activities described in this report,” Durham wrote.

“Durham specifically faulted the FBI for relying on evidence from the campaign of 2016 Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, including the now-discredited Steele dossier, saying leadership lacked the necessary distrust of politically motivated allegations.”

Durham proves that Hillary and the FBI tried to rig the 2016 election

New York Post

“Special counsel John Durham exposed Monday how the FBI and Justice Department plotted to rig the 2016 presidential election.

Top FBI officials also saved Hillary Clinton by scorning the federal statute book and treating her pervasive, perpetual violations of federal laws on classified documents as a harmless, unintentional error.”

Durham Finds Fault With F.B.I. Over Russia Inquiry

New York Times

“Mr. Durham went beyond criticizing the wiretap applications, writing: “Our investigation also revealed that senior F.B.I. personnel displayed a serious lack of analytical rigor toward the information that they received, especially information received from politically affiliated persons and entities. This information in part triggered and sustained Crossfire Hurricane and contributed to the subsequent need for Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation.”

S pecial Counsel Finds FBI, DOJ Abandoned ‘Strict Fidelity to Law’ in Trump Probe

The Daily Signal

“Based on the review of [FBI operation] Crossfire Hurricane and related intelligence activities, we conclude that the [Justice] Department and the FBI failed to uphold their mission of strict fidelity to the law in connection with certain events and activities described in this report,” the Durham report says, as first reported by Fox News.”

THE DEEP STATE LIED: Durham Report Destroys ANY INKLING of Trump-Russia Collusion – Strzok Knew NO ONE in Trump Camp Contacted Russia, Blows His Court Case Out of the Water

The Gateway Pundit

Special Counsel John Durham released his final report concluding the FBI had no verified intel when it opened the Crossfire Hurricane investigation into Trump in 2016, according to Just the News.

This was Durham’s final report. There will be no arrests. The American people were lied to for years as the intel community worked feverishly to accomplish their coup on President Trump. And THEY ALL KNEW it was a lie.

BREAKING: 306-Page Durham Report Released, Blows up Any Idea of Collusion

RedState

“Sean Davis of “The Federalist” got a copy of it before it was officially released and hit some of the highlights in a Twitter thread.

He noted that “Neither U.S. nor the Intelligence Community appears to have possessed any actual evidence of collusion in their holdings at the commencement of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.”

“FBI records prepared by [Peter] Strzok in February and March 2017 show that at the time of the opening of Crossfire Hurricane, the FBI had no information in its holdings indicating that at any time during the campaign anyone in the Trump had been in contact with any Russian intelligence officials.”

