Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Joe Kent’s Win in Washington State

August 11, 2022

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

Joe Kent defeated the Republican who voted for impeachment against President Trump. The 42-year-old Kemp will now move on to face Democrat Marie Perez in a showdown.

Kent edged out the Republican incumbent and RINO Jaime Herrera Beutler, and looks to be the heavy favorite to win the congressional seat heading into November.

In the following statement, the 45th President addresses Joe Kent’s big win in Washington State.

Joe Kent just won an incredible race against all odds in Washington State. Importantly, he knocked out yet another impeacher, Jaime Herrera Beutler, who so stupidly played right into the hands of the Democrats.

Joe is a wonderful guy, who bravely served our Country as a Green Beret. He has a truly bright future.

Congratulations, Joe!

