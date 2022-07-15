Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on his ex-Wife Ivana Trump Passing Away

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump on the passing of his ex-wife Ivana Trump.

Ivana is also the mother of President Trump’s three oldest children. Don Jr, Ivanka, and Eric Trump.

You can read the full statement below:

I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, tand amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!

