Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on His Endorsement Record in 2020

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President addresses his remarkable record in those he endorsed for office in 2020. The candidates went 120-2. Unbelievable.

Read the full statement below:

120 to 2 in Congressional Republican Elections in 2020 and 11 to 0 in Republican Elections this cycle, endorsed by President Trump. The Fake News hates to talk about the power of the most meaningful ever endorsement, but the people know and fully understand!

Trump is a winner!

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...