Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on His Accounting Firm Leaving Due to Harassment

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States fo America, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement the 45th President addresses how his longtime accounting firm left because they were harassed, abused, and frightened by DA’s and AG’s that have been threatening hi with indictment and ruination for years.

Read the full statement below.

My long-term accounting firm didn’t leave me for any other reason than they were harassed, abused, and frightened by DA’s and AG’s that for years have been threatening them with indictment and ruination. They were “broken” by these Radical Left racist prosecutors, and couldn’t take it anymore. Even the letter they sent stated, “Mazars performed its work in accordance with professional standards. A subsequent review of those work papers confirms this.” Further, their disclaimer clause in the financial statements has for years stated much the same.

My company is incredible with some of the greatest assets in the world and very low debt. Also, we’re loaded with cash. The Fake News Media hates talking about it!

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...