Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Funding Bill

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. In the following statement the 45th President addresses the horrendous spending bill pushed through by Democrats and says that Republicans cannot allow this to happen.

You can read the full statement below.:

Snuck into the government funding bill, or CR, the Democrats are trying to pass, and just found, is unlimited money to random, unscreened, unvetted Afghan nationals. Republicans can’t let this happen. This is a further insult after Biden’s humiliating withdrawal from Afghanistan, that needlessly killed 13 Americans.

This is not a “clean” government funding bill. It’s a major immigration rewrite that allows Biden to bring anyone he wants from Afghanistan for the next year—no vetting, no screening, no security—and fly them to your community with free welfare and government-issued IDs. We’ve already seen some of the horrible assaults and sex crimes that have taken place. But these terrible assaults will just be the tip of the iceberg of what’s coming if this isn’t shut down.

The CR even covers people who don’t live in Afghanistan and haven’t in many years, as long as they used to live there. So Biden and Blinken can load up planes of former Afghans from Pakistan or elsewhere without any limits, checks or even a lawful visa or refugee status. The only “rule” is that Mayorkas—an incompetent radical—give them a green light. This bill must be opposed!

What are your thoughts, do you agree with Trump?

