Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Former President George W. Bush’s 9/11 Remarks

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.
In the following statement, the 45th President goes after the 43rd President George W. Bush for his remarks on the 20th anniversary of September 11th. Bush compared the incident at the Capital on Jan 6 to the horrific terror attack on 9/11, it was a terrible speech and moment that tens of millions of Americans witnessed.
Here is the following statement from President Trump.
pres trump is spot on…
[in greta voice] “how dare you” question the ministry of truth – giggle, fascistbook, shitter, boobtube, wokeipedia, snoopys & the msm the “delusional, socialist, new world order, fascist/commie, utopiast democrat propaganda, lies, & doublespeak?… all i see nonstop is the gaslighting media, it’s what banana republics do… the big brothers lame stream media have spoken….