The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President addresses the savage attack on former California Senator Barbara Boxer that took place in Oakland, California this week.

The President talks about the violence and crime rising under Democrat rule, read the full statement below.

Do you agree with Trump that the crime rates in America are out of control?

