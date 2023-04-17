Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

The following is an official statement from Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

“DeSantis is colluding with his globalist handlers to go full Never Trump in order to gaslight the people into thinking that Medicare and Social Security should be ripped away from hard-working Americans. President Trump has made it clear that he will always stand on the side of Americans, and protect benefits seniors worked for and paid for their entire lives.” – Steven Cheung, spokesperson

As a congressman, Ron DeSantis voted three times to raise the eligibility age to 70 to receive full Social Security benefits— in 2013 , in 2014 , and in 2015 .

DeSantis voted three times to cut benefits for Social Security recipients by changing the cost-of-living formula— in 2013 , in 2014 , and in 2015 .

DeSantis voted six times to turn Medicare into a voucher program.

· House Vote 142

· House Vote 138

· House Vote 141

· House Vote 140

· House Vote 88

· House Vote 86

In Congress, DeSantis voted twice to cut Medicare benefits in 2015and 2017 .

DeSantis voted six times to raise the eligibility age for Medicare.

· House Vote 142

· House Vote 138

· House Vote 141

· House Vote 140

· House Vote 177

· House Vote 86

Before Ron DeSantis was elected to Congress, he said it was “necessary to make reforms ” to Social Security.

On Ron DeSantis’ first day in Congress, he called “ to restructure some of these entitlements, ” such as Social Security.

Ron DeSantis has long embraced plans to cut Social Security and Medicare, as well as raising the eligibility age of both programs, yet the majority of Americans remain united in their opposition to these positions.

Recent polling from AP-NORC showed:

· 79% of U.S. adults oppose cutting Social Security.

· 67% of U.S. adults oppose increasing Medicare premiums.

· 70% of U.S. adults oppose raising the age of Medicare benefits to 70.

· 75% of U.S. adults oppose raising the age for Social Security benefits to 70.

These positions embody the dated and disastrous thinking of an establishment and globalist class in Washington that puts private interests before public good. We cannot allow our nation to return down the path to ruin.

President Trump has made it clear that he will ALWAYS stand on the side of Americans and protect the benefits seniors have worked hard their entire lives to earn.

