Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on “Dumba**” General Mark Milley

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President refers to General Mark Milley as “Dumbass” General Mark Milley.

As you may know by now, it’s came out in a new book that Milley committed treason and told his generals to not follow the Presidents orders. It’s also came out that Milley was in talks with the top General from China on January 6 following the Capitol incident.

You can read the full statement from President Trump below.

What are your thoughts America, should Milley be tried for treason?

