News

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Democrats and Wars

Matt Couch August 30, 2021 1 Comment

The following is a statement from Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States.

In the following statement, the 45th President discusses the Democrats wanting to fight wars more than wanting to fix the election fraud problems in America.

You can read the full statement below.

4.5 10 votes
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
kelly craigmiles
kelly craigmiles
3 hours ago

If those we ellected had a backbone & were’nt so esily bought out & stood together we wouldn’t have been made sick, lied to or put where we are today it never would have cost us so many innocent lives, expenes or hurt our childrens futures either if Trump hadn’t opened my eyes I would still be in a fog as to this madness TY for all u do & keeping us updated God Bless

0
Reply