Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Democratic Party Tumbling Down

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump on the Democratic Party tumbling down.

You can read the full statements below.

“If we do our jobs and stick together, one year from today we are going to be watching a massive red wave sweep across our entire country and we are going to be celebrating the election of the largest house republican majority in American history.”



“The democratic party is a house of cards ready to come tumbling down.”



Click Here to Watch Highlights from President Trump’s Remarks

EXCERPTS FROM REMARKS OF PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

ON THE COMING RED WAVE

I stand before you this evening to say that if we do our jobs, and if we stick together, then exactly one year from today, we are going to be watching a massive RED WAVE sweep across this country—and we are going to be celebrating the election of the largest House Republican Majority in AMERICAN HISTORY!



What we saw last week was just the beginning—in Virginia, New Jersey, Seattle, and very importantly, Ohio with the Election of Mike Carey to Congress last week.



Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and the entire Radical Democrat Party are headed for a political meltdown of unprecedented proportions. If Republicans can stick together, we can beat them in deep blue cities and states, and we can beat them ANYWHERE—but we must stay UNIFIED. If we are united, we will end Nancy Pelosi’s political career once and for all.

ON THE FUTURE OF THE REPUBLICAN PARTY

To save our country, the Republican Party must be the party that fights fiercely for the ECONOMIC interests of American Workers—the party that speaks boldly for the SOCIAL interests of American Families—and the party that stands proudly for the CULTURAL values of God-fearing American Patriots.



Some call this American populism, some call it National Conservatism, I call it putting AMERICA FIRST. But whatever you call it, it is here to stay—and it is not just the BEST way to win, it is the ONLY way to win.



The old Republican Party is gone FOREVER. The days of fighting endless wars, supporting nation-building, loose immigration policies, idiotic trade deals, and surrendering our culture to left-wing arsonists are OVER—and they are not coming back!



We are now the Working People’s party. We will be tough on crime, strong on borders, strong on trade, proud of our heritage, and proud of our American values. We will defend our citizens’ jobs and wages. We will protect our people’s homes and communities. And we will defeat the Woke Zealots trying to destroy our country.



Here is the critical lesson for the Republican Party: In the face of this dangerously extreme, incompetent, and disdainful political opposition, we should not concede the Radical Democrats a SINGLE VOTER. Their party has declared war on police, war on energy, war on jobs, war on work, war on parents’ rights, war on women’s sports, war on borders, war on the Second Amendment, war on free speech, war on American Culture, and even war on Thomas Jefferson, George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Old Glory, and the National Anthem.



So do not listen to ANYONE who tells you that the REPUBLICAN Party needs to be “less divisive”—let’s be clear, it is the Radical Left Marxists and Socialists who are DIVISIVE, and it is by DEFEATING their intolerance and aggression that we will UNITE America.



The Democrat Party is a house of cards ready to come toppling down.

ON THE REPUBLICAN AGENDA

But to win the landslide victory that is within our reach, it is not enough just to make the argument. The People don’t just want to see us WIN power, they want to see us USE power.



At the first possible chance, the Republican Party should END Joe Biden’s border crisis. It’s very simple: until they end catch-and-release, stop asylum fraud, restore Remain in Mexico, allow ICE and Border Patrol to do their jobs, and finish the wall which could take one month, not a SINGLE Biden political appointee at the White House or the Department of Homeland Security should get paid. NO BORDER, NO PAYCHECK.



The opportunities for a new House Republican Majority will be truly endless:

You should pass a plan to make China pay trillions of dollars for unleashing the virus. You should pass new tariffs on foreign trade abusers to re-shore our supply chains. You should insist that children be taught that biological sex is determined at birth—there are Men, and there are Women. You should cut off all Justice Department grants to local DA’s who refuse to prosecute shoplifters and other criminals, but are willing to spend millions and millions of dollars to prosecute Republicans who happen to be leading monumentally in the polls. Just as I did in my executive order last year, you should ban Critical Race Theory. You should save America’s Suburbs from Biden’s CRT-inspired housing agenda. You should force the Interior Department to build the National Garden of American Heroes that I announced in my speech at Mount Rushmore—it was going to Tennessee. You should stop all federal taxpayer dollars from going to Big Tech Monopolies. I congratulate Kevin on his announcement that the House GOP will be introducing a Parents’ Bill of Rights. I hope it includes a right for any parent to OPT OUT of the indoctrination and send their child to the public, private, charter, or faith-based school of their CHOICE.



These are the kinds of bold ideas House Republicans should RUN on and WIN on. But none of it will matter if we do not do one thing: pass a comprehensive election security overhaul that includes nationwide photo ID, chain of custody protection, signature verification, citizenship confirmation, and importantly, ensuring that every election can be fully and quickly AUDITED. And especially, if you could get it, same day voting. One day, you vote, and the election’s over. We have to make elections UN-RIGGABLE. Remember, we are not the ones trying to undermine American Democracy—we are the ones trying to SAVE American Democracy.



We are not a fifty-fifty country. With their policies of open borders, defund the police, destroy the Second Amendment, no energy independence, no voter ID, high taxes, and rampant crime, there are FAR more of us than there are of them. They’re just great at rigging, cheating, and stealing elections.



Our movement did not start the culture war—but we are going to WIN it.

ON THE DEMOCRAT’S INSANE SPENDING BILL

NEVER before has a political majority in Congress shown such contempt for the citizens they serve.



The bill includes MASS AMNESTY for millions of illegal aliens. In addition, the bill is ECONOMIC SUICIDE for our manufacturing base, shipping all our jobs to China by massively boosting taxes on manufacturers and punishing businesses that bring jobs back to America. It includes a global minimum tax that makes it impossible for us to outcompete other counties.



And the bill is also loaded with toxic Critical Race Theory provisions—they use a different term, “equity,” but it’s the same Marxist ideology, and they want to spend billions of dollars imposing it everywhere they can.



This bill will make America weak, poor, divided, and unsafe. We have to get out there EVERY SINGLE DAY and fight it—and the more we fight it, the more seats we will win in 2022. So until that vote, there is only one goal: we must KILL THE BILL, which will set the stage for a political earthquake next year.



The bill will reduce the incomes of 80 percent of Americans, cost an estimated $4.5 trillion dollars, and fuel more inflation.



The new and ridiculously large Democrat bill gives illegals welfare and government benefits, and free child tax credits. It eliminates caps on Green Cards, allows unlimited chain migration, and grants unlimited numbers of foreign nationals the ability to PURCHASE permanent U.S. residency for just $2,500.



It allows the Big Tech giants to replace qualified Americans with cheap foreign workers. It issues diversity visas SPECIFICALLY to the people who were rejected by our Travel Ban because they came from the most dangerous places on earth.



It’s the most pro-China bill ever put forward. It will crush retirees and Middle-Class Americans with new taxes on their pensions and retirement accounts.



It includes $80 billion dollars to DOUBLE the size of the IRS, with 87,000 new IRS agents to attack you and your family.



In the midst of an energy and inflation crisis, the bill raises taxes on American Energy.



The bill forces states to use taxpayer-funds to subsidize abortion.



And it spends billions of dollars on illegal racial discrimination.

5 4 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...