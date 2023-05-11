Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Democrat Party’s Never Ending Witch Hunt Against Him

“The Democratic Party’s never-ending witch-hunt of President Trump hit a new low today. In jurisdictions wholly controlled by the Democratic Party our nation’s justice system is now compromised by extremist left-wing politics. We have allowed false and totally made-up claims from troubled individuals to interfere with our elections, doing great damage.

Make no mistake, this entire bogus case is a political endeavor targeting President Trump because he is now an overwhelming front-runner to be once again elected President of the United States.

The continued abuse of our great Constitution for political ends is disgusting and cannot be tolerated. Our nation is in serious trouble when claims lacking any evidence or proof or eyewitnesses can invade our courts to score political points.

Sadly, for the enemies of American freedom and democracy, President Trump will never stop fighting for the American people, no matter what the radical Democrats dream up next. This case will be appealed, and we will ultimately win.”

The Democrats Weaponization Of The American Judicial System Against President Trump Reaches A New Low

The E. Jean Carroll Case Is Part Of The Democrats’ Vast Campaign Against President Trump.

– President Trump Is Dominating Polling Against Joe Biden And All Republican Primary Challengers, We Are Winning And The Trump-Haters Are Panicking.

– The Carroll Case Was Orchestrated And Funded By The Biggest Trump-Hating Democrats In The Country.

– President Trump Has Never Had Any Kind Of Relationship With E. Jean Carroll.

Voter Registration Of The Jury Pool For This Case Favors Democrats By An Seven To One Ratio Over Republicans. (NYC Voter Registration Data, 2021 )

E. Jean Carroll Hired The Disgraced Hypocrite, Roberta Kaplan To Lead Her Frivolous Lawsuit At The Urging Of Trump-Hater George Conway.

– Ms. Kaplan Resigned In Disgrace From “Time’s Up,” For Helping Gov. Andrew Cuomo Smear A Sexual Harassment Accuser. Roberta Kaplan, Carroll’s attorney, was forced out of her role leading activist group Time’s Up, after it was revealed that she advised the public smearing of a woman who accused former NY governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment. Kaplan’s motives for taking this case are purely political. (New York Times , 8/26/21)

– Carroll Testified That Only After Speaking WithNotorious Trump-Hater, George Conway Did She Consider Suing The President. “Tacopina played a part of Carroll’s taped deposition from October in which she recalled her response of ‘no, no, no’ when people asked her in 2019 if she planned to sue Trump. It wasn’t until she spoke to Conway, ‘who knew the ins and outs,’ that she decided to consider suing Trump, Carroll testified.‘Before that, you had no intention of suing Donald Trump, as we just heard,’ Tacopina said. Carroll contended that was correct, saying after speaking with Conway, she met with a lawyer he recommended and that she was aware at the time of Conway’s anti-Trump disposition.” ( Washington Examiner , 5/1/23)

This Case Was Funded By Democrat MEGA-Donor And LinkedIn Founder, Reid Hoffman.

– Hoffman Said He’ll “Do Whatever It Takes” To Defeat President Trump. ( Puck News , 3/21/23)

– Hoffman Made The Largest Contribution To The Biden-Supporting Unite The Country Super PAC When It Launched In Late 2019. “The Unite the Country PAC, which launched in late October as Biden was posting low fundraising totals, hauled in $4.2 million in February, its newest records show. Its largest donation was $1 million from LinkedIn founder and Democratic megadonor Reid Hoffman, who previously apologized for ‘helping to repair’ Epstein’s reputation and for funding a pro-Democrat disinformation campaign in Alabama.” ( Free Beacon , 3/26/20)

– Hoffman Admitted To Staying Overnight At Epstein’s Island, Little St. James In 2015. “Mr. Hoffman told the Journal he only once visited Epstein’s island residence, Little St. James, for an MIT fundraising trip with Mr. Ito. He said he regrets ever meeting with Epstein and his last interaction with Epstein was in 2015. ‘It gnaws at me that, by lending my association, I helped his reputation, and thus delayed justice for his survivors,’ Mr. Hoffman said in an email. He said he met with Epstein to discuss science projects at universities. ‘While I relied on MIT’s endorsement, ultimately I made the mistake,’ he said, ‘and I am sorry for my personal misjudgment.’” ( Wall Street Journal , 5/3/23)

Neither Carroll Nor Anyone Else Offered As A Witness In The Trial Could Remember The Year The Event Allegedly Occurred.

– In Testimony Carroll Said She Cannot Recall The Date Of The Alleged Event. “’When do you believe Donald Trump assaulted you?’ her attorney, Mike Ferrara, asked Carroll during her testimony Wednesday. ‘This question, the when, the when, the date, has been something I’ve constantly trying to pin down,’ Carroll said.” (ABC News, 4/26/23)

Clinton-Appointed Judge Lewis Kaplan (Who Officiated The Wedding Of Carroll’s Co-Counsel) Excluded Key Evidence From The Trial—Namely The Funding Of The Case By Reid Hoffman And The Supposed DNA Evidence Carroll Claimed She Has.

– Judge Kaplan Officiated The Wedding Of Ms. Carroll’s Attorney, Ms. Crowley. (Case 1:22-cv-10016-LAK Document 13, Filed 12/09/22).

Ms. Carroll’s Story Is Suspiciously Similar To A 2012 Episode Of “Law And Order SVU.”

– In Evidence, It Was Revealed That A 2012 “Law & Order SVU” Episode Featured A Storyline Centering On An Alleged Rape In A Dressing Room At Bergdorf-Goodman. This Episode Aired Several Years After Carroll’s Allegations, And 7 Years Prior To Her Making Coming Forward With Them. “On Monday, Trump’s attorney also mentioned another stunning coincidence. Carroll’s description of the alleged incident is very similar to a 2012 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. In that episode, titled ‘Theatre and Tricks,’ an individual talks about a rape fantasy in Bergdorf Goodman — the same store Carroll claims the incident took place. ‘Role-play took place in the dressing room of Bergdorf’s. While she was trying on lingerie I would burst in,’ the character in the episode said. According to Carroll, the two were in the lingerie section, and Trump allegedly assaulted her in the dressing room.Carroll claimed to be ‘aware’ of the episode but denied watching it.” ( Breitbart , 5/2/23)

