The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump on the nation of Cuba.

As you know, the Cuban people are fleeing a six decade long dictatorship of horror, yet the mainstream media wants you to think it’s because they want vaccines. It’s absolutely preposterous.

In the following statement, the 45th President addresses the Castro Regime, Cuba, and Democrats failed policies including that of Barack Obama.

Read Below:

5 10 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...