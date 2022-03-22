Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on ‘Conspiracy to Defraud the United States by Democrats Rigging the Election’

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President goes over things in Arizona, Georgia, and other areas where he says the 2020 election was a conspiracy by the Democrats to rig the election, and the fake news media and Unselect Committee are covering it up.

You can read the full statement below.

The actual conspiracy to defraud the United States was the Democrats rigging the Election, and the Fake News Media and the Unselect Committee covering it up. Few things could be more fraudulent, or met with more irregularities, than the Presidential Election of 2020. They refuse to cover the facts, such as just this week the special counsel in Wisconsin called for the decertification of the 2020 Election because of massive illegality, including election bribery, and the preying on the elderly for votes, which resulted in fraud of “95-100 percent turnout,” an impossibility, in at least 91 nursing homes. This is true with many other states, especially swing states. In Arizona, 204,430 mail-in ballots had mismatched signatures that were never sent to review, and 740,000 mail-in ballots had broken chain of custody, all far more necessary than the votes needed, 10,457, for “President Trump to win.” In Georgia, over 240 ballot harvesters have been identified in an illegal operation spanning multiple swing states, all caught on video.

The evidence is monumental but the Unselect Committee of politically partisan hacks, and someone who had a steaming hot affair with a Chinese spy, hides the facts. Judges and even justices of the United States Supreme Court, are afraid to even look, as was the Attorney General of the United States, who was so petrified of being held in contempt or being impeached by the Democrats, which they were constantly threatening him with, that he was virtually a broken man who allowed for the systemic violation of election laws and other things to take place.

The reason for January 6th was that millions of people in our Country know the Election was Rigged and Stolen, and Nancy Pelosi refused to put the requested 10,000+ troops in the Capitol three days earlier, as strongly recommended by me. She didn’t like “the look.”

The Unselect Committee’s sole goal is to try to prevent President Trump, who is leading by large margins in every poll, from running again for president, if I so choose. By so doing they are destroying democracy as we know it. Their lies and Marxist tactics against political opponents will not stop the truth, or the biggest political movement, Make America Great Again/America First, in the history of our Country. And now we have a war waging in Ukraine that would have never happened, record-setting inflation, an embarrassingly poorly executed withdrawal from Afghanistan, and an economy that is teetering, at best. All because of a corrupt Election result.

