The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President hammers CNN, MSNBC (who he refers to as MSDNC) because they only cater to Democrat talking points, Joe Reid, Jake Tapper, and even Chris Wallace.

Read the following hilarious statement below.

5 8 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...