Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Changing the Name of Historic Cleveland Indians

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President takes aim at the woke idiots who decided to change the name of the Cleveland Indians and bow to the cancel culture mob ruining the name of one of baseballs most historic franchises.

You can read the full statement below.

Anybody who changes the name of the “storied” Cleveland Indians (from 1916), an original baseball franchise, to the Cleveland Guardians, is not fit to serve in the United States Senate. Such is the case for Matt Dolan, who I don’t know, have never met, and may be a very nice guy, but the team will always remain the Cleveland Indians to me!

