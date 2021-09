The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President takes aim at the Biden Administration’s handling of Covid-19, often referred to as the “China Virus”

Trump also hammers Biden on Afghanistan, hostages, and $85 billion in arms left to the terrorist regime of the Taliban.

You can read the full statement below from President Trump.

5 10 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...