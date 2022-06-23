Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Arizona Speaker of the House ‘RINO’ Rusty Bowers

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President is hammering Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers and calling him a RINO for not standing up for election integrity.

Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers is the latest RINO to play along with the Unselect Committee. In November 2020, Bowers thanked me for getting him elected. He said he would have lost, and in fact expected to lose, if I hadn’t come along. During the conversation, he told me that the election was rigged and that I won Arizona. He said he got more votes than I did which could never have happened. In fact, he said without me, he would have been out of office, and he expected to be prior to my coming along, and big Arizona rallies. The night before the election he walked outside with his wife and saw the tremendous Trump enthusiasm and told her, “You know what? Maybe I will win after all”—and he did. Bowers should hope there’s not a tape of the conversation.

Did President Trump just hint that there might be a tape of this conversation?

