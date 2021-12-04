Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Arizona Election

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement, the 45th President addresses the election fraud in Arizona, and why aren’t they doing anything about it.

You can read the full statement below:

Whatever happened to the Rigged and Stolen Arizona Presidential Election that is being investigated, or maybe the words should properly be “looked at,” by Attorney General Mark Brnovich? When will the legislature vote to decertify? People are very upset in Arizona that it is all taking so long, especially when the findings of the State Senate’s Forensic Audit were so conclusive, not even including the recent revelation of 35,000 fictitious votes in Pima County, and precincts with over 100 percent turnout (how do you like that one?). The people of Arizona are anxiously awaiting the decision of the Attorney General. They know what really went on during that Election!

