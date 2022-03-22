Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America on Arizona Audits & Praising AZ Senate President Karen Fann

The following is a statement from the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

In the following statement the 45th President praises Arizona Senate President Karen Fann for asking the right questions about what happened in Maricopa County and with the Board of Supervisors.

You can read the full statement below.

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann is asking the exact right question about the corrupt Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, “What are they hiding now?”

Based on the already released information regarding the Rigged and Stolen 2020 Presidential Election, including mail-in ballots without signatures and forgeries, as well as the disgusting refusal to turn over documents, now is finally the time for the Arizona Attorney General to issue warrants and take his investigation to the next level. The supervisors just won’t release the information—it must really be bad!

The American people deserve answers, and there is no time to waste!

